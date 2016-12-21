Dundee ‘determined’ to become culture capital

Dundee is in the running to be named European Capital of Culture after UK ministers decided against abandoning its role as hosts.

The UK’s culture secretary Karen Bradley had previously suggested the Government could drop the obligation as co-hosts because the status would come several years after the scheduled date for Brexit.

But her department has now launched the nationwide search for the city to represent the UK as European Capital of Culture 2023.

Dundee City Council leader Ken Guild said the authority was determined to “win this title for Scotland”.

Glasgow took the city of culture title in 1990 but Liverpool was the last UK city to hold it, in 2008.

Dundee, which announced it would bid for the status in June, is expected to be up against the likes of Leeds and Milton Keynes.

The winning city will be co-hosts of the title along with a Hungarian city.

Mr Guild said the council would take forward “exciting proposals” as part of a bid that “reflects the character of the city and its people”.

“Dundee is building an excellent cultural infrastructure and there is huge support from our partners in the Scottish Government for our efforts to win this title for Scotland,” he added.

“The energy and enthusiasm of the universities and our cultural sector will ensure that we put forward a strong case for the city.”

The winning UK city will be announced by the end of 2018.