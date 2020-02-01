Dundee designer Hayley Scanlan looks to the future with sewing school plans after appearance on hit Netflix fashion show

The future looks incredibly bright for Dundee-based designer Hayley Scanlan, as she prepares to open a sewing school following her stint on Netflix’s first ever fashion-focused competition.

With a string of accolades under her (diamond-encrusted) belt, Hayley has seen her inbox flooded with messages in recent days as she celebrates her success after competing on the programme, which sees 18 contestants battle it out for the chance to scoop a $250,000 prize and the opportunity to retail their designs with Net-a-Porter.

The mother-of-two, who launched her own HS label in 2012, faced challenges on the show after being paired with former military man Julian Woodhouse.

She said: “The overall experience was amazing, but it was difficult being paired up to someone so different from me. We had one of the hardest partnerships of the programme and were working at completely opposite ends of the spectrum and it’s hard trying to mesh that together.

“It wasn’t until episode three that I was able to decide on the inspiration and so it was frustrating that I didn’t get to show my true potential. We got put together at the very last minute.

When i-D the fashion BIBLE says it how it is 🙌🏻❤️ Posted by Hayley Scanlan on Friday, 31 January 2020

“But the messages of support have been amazing and I absolutely loved it. Julian is no enemy of mine at all and I have made some friends for life.

“The guest judges were great too. Prabal Gurung said he loved our design during the second episode which was so nice to hear.”

With filming taking place for the entire month of April, Hayley found it difficult to be separated from her twin boys, Oscar and Freddie, for that long.

She said: “I was filming for the whole month and being away from my twins for that long was so hard, especially during those times when I was at breaking point. It was hard not having my children with me.

“I had tears at the end when one of the judges mentioned my boys. It was hard to keep it together then.”

When asked what keeps her in Dundee, despite seemingly having the world at her feet, she says – without hesitation – her family.

“I’m such a family-oriented person; I’ve got four sisters and we are all extremely close. I wouldn’t have been able to do what I’ve done without them. Our backbone is strong and that family connection is what keeps me in Dundee. It’s important for my boys to be around that,” Hayley adds.

Now back in her home city with her feet firmly on the ground, she’s looking forward to expanding her business in the coming weeks when she moves from her current shop, on Perth Road, to a space across the street which will combine a studio and shop.

⁣She said: “At the moment I’m working in two different locations which is really tough, but I’m so excited to move. I love teaching, guiding and helping people and I think I would have loved the chance to be able to sew in a place like that.

“We’re hoping to open next month.”

So, how’s she feeling now as the dust begins to settle on her appearance?

“I walked away feeling so proud. The standard was out-of-this-world and to be able to take part in something like that, and to be respected on the same level as the other contestants, is a dream come true.”