Dundee Design Festival’s ‘old-meets-new’ event hailed as best yet

The organisers of Dundee Design Festival have hailed this year’s “old-meets-new” event as the best yet.

DDF 2019 came to an end yesterday following a week-long takeover of the city’s Keiller Centre.

City creatives have given units fresh coats of paint, taken over the sound system and even installed new lightbulbs in a total transformation of the shopping complex.

The centre has reported a rise in footfall as a result – and interest from potential new tenants.

Annie Marrs, lead officer on Dundee’s Unesco City of Design team and festival lead, said the event had surpassed “all of our expectations”.

She said: “We’ve had hugely positive feedback from the general public, from the creative sector, tenants in the centre and the landlord himself.

“We’re hoping by the time we close we’ll have had 7,000 people – which is amazing.”

For the last seven days, the Keiller Centre’s stores have co-existed alongside a photography studio, poster workshop, coffee shop and an art store.

On Friday the festival unveiled what it called “the future smell of Dundee”, inspired by stories of the city submitted by the public.

Clara Weale, the Glasgow-based fragrance designer recruited to oversee the process, described the finished scent as being full of “minerals, the sea air, blossoms, sunshine and warm cosiness”.

The move to the Keiller Centre could not have been more different from the last DDF in 2017, which took place at the West Ward Works.

Annie added: “We’re evolving all the time as a festival as the city has evolved all the time – it’s changing constantly. But that is the role of design and designers – to help navigate this ever-changing world.”

Bosses admit they were initially sceptical of the approach by organisers to breathe new life into the shopping complex – but have been happy to have been proved wrong.

Centre manager Angus Morton said: “The festival has definitely brought more people in. Our footfall is up and we have been approached by new tenants.

“It’s something completely different for us and I had to think about it for a long time before we agreed to it.

“But it has encouraged more people to come in and I would welcome opening up the centre to other organisations who would like to do something like it.”

The festival came to an end last night with Dundee’s biggest Pecha Kucha event yet at the Caird Hall, featuring quickfire presentations from people such as musician Ged Grimes and Uppertunity co-founder Darryl Gaffney du Plooy.