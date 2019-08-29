Dundee derby: WIN £250 with our first goal scorer competition

Derby day in Dundee is always an exciting occasion – and the Evening Telegraph is giving readers the chance to make it extra special with a cash prize on offer.

Using our state-of-the-art digital print head technology, you can win £250 with the winning combination of first goal scorer in tomorrow night’s game as well as the time they net as it appears on the front of your copy of this newspaper.

© SNS

It’s set to be a corker as Robbie Neilson’s Dundee United and James McPake’s Dundee meet for the first time in the Championship this season.

It will be a sell-out at Tannadice, with punters desperate to get hold of a ticket for the big match which will see the city’s two club sides go head-to-head in a league fixture for the first time since 2016, when Dundee relegated their city rivals.

© SNS

And it could be made extra special for any of our readers if they make the most of our special offer.

All you have to do is register the unique code from the front of your copy of today’s Tele before 7pm tomorrow to be in with a chance of winning the top prize.

There are more prizes and surprises in store for fans of both clubs thanks to the Tele ahead of the game, with our trademark thundersticks also set to make an appearance at our kiosks in the city centre today and tomorrow.

© SNS

Editor Dave Lord said: “The Dundee derby is a fantastic occasion – I for one can’t wait for Friday night.

“Having both teams in the Championship is not the situation any fan in the city would want, but the silver lining in the shape of the return of the country’s best derby is a significant one.

“As if the match wasn’t going to be exciting enough as it is, the Tele’s cracking first goal scorer competition will make it even more thrilling.

“To be in with a chance of winning £250 all you have to do is visit the dedicated free-to-enter competition web page and type in your unique code from the front of today’s paper. Then sit back, relax (probably not the appropriate word for most fans!) and see if you are a winner tomorrow night. It really is that simple.”