Dundee derby to played in front of sell-out Tannadice as Ryan Edwards hands Dundee United fitness boost

The first top-flight Dundee derby in over five years will be played in front of a sell-out crowd.

Dundee United and Dundee have sold out their allocations for Sunday’s lunchtime clash.

The mouth-watering match will be beamed live on Sky Sports but fans of both sides have snapped up tickets for Tannadice.

With some Covid-restrictions still in place, there will be over 13,000 inside United’s ground.

United have also sold out their hospitality for the fixture.

They have now started advertising the away day hospitality for their fans at Dens Park for the return fixture on January 2nd.

United had come under-fire from some supporters on social media for charging up to £30 for adults for the game.

But the news that the tickets have sold out more than 48 hours before kick-off will provide a welcome boost to the players who played in front of empty grounds last year.

Dundee United in Ryan Edwards’ derby day fitness boost

Meanwhile, United defender Ryan Edwards has been pictured in training at his side’s St Andrews’ base.

Edwards picked up a knock in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with St Mirren, with comeback star Mark Connolly ready to step into his place.

It remains to be seen if Edwards will be fit to face Dundee. Liam Smith and Benjamin Siegrist also face a fitness race for Sunday.