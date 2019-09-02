Dundee derby: That result was for the fans says delighted Robbie

His team’s crushing derby success saw Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson express delight for long-suffering Arabs.

However, despite another huge Championship performance from his table-toppers, there was a swift reminder there remains plenty work to be done to get his Tangerines back to where they want to be.

Robbie did not hide his pride in his players as they romped to a 6-2 Tannadice win that equalled their best-ever scoring display against their city rivals.

His main joy, though, was for celebrating home fans who packed three sides of the stadium and were rewarded with a repeat of the 6-2 massacre of the Dark Blues on New Year’s Day 2015.

Since then, Robbie knows they’ve had little to shout about.

“Seeing Tannadice sold out pleases me just as much as the result,” he said.

“When I came in here we had four or five thousand coming to our home games, now we’ve put 9,000 on the gate.

“The fans have followed the club for the last few years in the Championship and haven’t had much joy back for it.

“So we’re delighted to give them a performance and a result like that and, hopefully, a lot of them will keep coming back.”

The win was the perfect way for United to round off what’s been a perfect first month of the league season.

It’s seen them take maximum points from their opening four games, all against sides who were reckoned to be potential promotion rivals.

In the process, they’ve scored 14 goals, conceded just four and confirmed pre-season predictions that they are the team to beat in the second tier.

Robbie, though, knows plenty challenges will lie ahead between now and the conclusion of business next May.

“It’s a good three points but we’re just four games into the season, so it’s early days,” he stressed.

“We need to enjoy it then calm down a wee bit because we have Arbroath in the cup this week and, in football, things can change quickly.”

Even with that note of caution, the manager felt it was only fair to praise his players, with two-goal Calum Butcher getting a special mention.

“He started in midfield and was doing well, then he had to drop back to centre-half and did well there as well.

“He got two goals and was outstanding but I could go through the whole team and say the same thing about performances.”