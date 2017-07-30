Home » Sport » Dundee derby take two in Betfred Cup
Dens Park

Dundee derby take two in Betfred Cup

By George Cran,

Dundee will again host rivals Dundee United in the Betfred Cup after the pair were drawn together in the second round of the Betfred Cup.

Today the two fought out a 1-1 draw at Dens Park before the Tangerines won the penalty shootout, sealing a bonus point that saw them finish top of Group C.

However, that meant little as they were drawn out last against their rivals.

The game will be played on August 8 or 9.

Full draw:

St Johnstone v Partick Thistle
Hibernian v Ayr United
Rangers v Dunfermline Athletic
Ross County v Motherwell
Falkirk v Livingston
Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen
Celtic v Kilmarnock
Dundee v Dundee United

