Dundee derby take two in Betfred Cup

Dundee will again host rivals Dundee United in the Betfred Cup after the pair were drawn together in the second round of the Betfred Cup.

Today the two fought out a 1-1 draw at Dens Park before the Tangerines won the penalty shootout, sealing a bonus point that saw them finish top of Group C.

However, that meant little as they were drawn out last against their rivals.

The game will be played on August 8 or 9.

Full draw:

St Johnstone v Partick Thistle

Hibernian v Ayr United

Rangers v Dunfermline Athletic

Ross County v Motherwell

Falkirk v Livingston

Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

Celtic v Kilmarnock

Dundee v Dundee United