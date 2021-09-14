Dundee derby nearing complete sell-out as United issue ticket update

The first Dundee derby of the season is nearing a complete sell-out with fans of both clubs snapping up tickets.

Sunday’s lunchtime clash will be the first city derby in almost two years with supporters of both sides eager to have bragging rights.

It was honours even the last time the two sides met, playing out a 1-1 draw at Tannadice in December 2019.

Despite some criticism from supporters over the pricing, it’s clear fans on both sides of Tannadice Street are desperate to pay the price and soak up the derby atmosphere.

Tickets selling fast

Dundee were the first to give an update on their ticketing allocation, having sold out of their initial batch of 2,600 briefs.

The Dee said that a small number of additional tickets, believed to be around 200, had been handed over from United.

Now, the Tannadice side have announced that briefs in the Eddie Thompson Stand and the Carling Stand (the Shed) have completely sold out.

Only a “limited amount” of briefs are still available for the George Fox Stand.

Two strong debuts from these two guys today 👏 Another week with their team mates before the next fixture 👀#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/BxYIz1lNbW — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 11, 2021

With around 14,000 expected for the Sunday lunchtime kick off, United are urging those attending to follow their Covid protocol, and are encouraging Dees and Arabs to wear a face mask inside the ground and to take a lateral flow test before going to the game.

How can I get derby tickets?

For United fans, the few remaining tickets are available from their website, or their club shop across the road from Tannadice.

Dundee’s additional tickets are on sale to personal callers at the Dundee Direct shop or to those online.

Prices are £30 for adults and £16 for concessions.

For those unable to attend in person, the game will be live on Sky Sports.