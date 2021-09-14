Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee derby kick-off time dampens publicans’ hopes for trade boost

By Alasdair Clark
September 14, 2021, 8:58 pm
Dundee derby
Pub landlords hope the game will leave tills ringing

Pubs in the city are readying for the Dundee derby this Sunday, but landlords said the lunchtime kick-off was a bit of a dampener on their hopes for a boost.

Sunday’s lunchtime clash between Dundee United and Dundee FC will be the first in two years.

And a ticket update from the clubs showed fans were eager to get back, with tickets almost sold out.

After a hard 18 months for the pub trade due to coronavirus, the derby will be welcome news for local landlords.

But Ambassador Bar landlady Catherine Fraser said that whilst she was looking forward to welcoming fans on the day, the noon kick-off wasn’t ideal.

Ambassador landlady Catherine Fraser
Ambassador landlady Catherine Fraser

“If it was a Saturday we’d get the full two hours, but we’ll only be able to open for an hour on Sunday.

“But anything is good, an hour or two hours. We’ll get around 70 fans from each side and we’ve had a lot of phone calls ahead of the match,” she said.

Chris McKinlay, leaseholder of the Ellenbank Bar on Alexander Street, said he was also looking forward to the match.

But echoing Catherine, he said a 3pm kickoff on a Saturday would have been perfect for publicans in the city.

Asked how many people he was expecting, Chris said: “It’s hard to say.

Chris McKinlay, leaseholder of the Ellenbank Bar

“The kick off at noon has changed the build-up. A kickoff on Saturday at 3pm would have been absolutely ideal.”

Meanwhile, Dundee United fan and licensee of the Clep Bar David Evans said he was excited for the chance to welcome customers to the pub.

He also expects people to come into the pub over the next few days in the build-up to game.

“It has been a long wait for people who have bought season tickets,” he said.

Dundee derby nearing complete sell-out as United issue ticket update