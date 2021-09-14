Dundee derby kick-off time dampens publicans’ hopes for trade boost

Pubs in the city are readying for the Dundee derby this Sunday, but landlords said the lunchtime kick-off was a bit of a dampener on their hopes for a boost.

Sunday’s lunchtime clash between Dundee United and Dundee FC will be the first in two years.

And a ticket update from the clubs showed fans were eager to get back, with tickets almost sold out.

After a hard 18 months for the pub trade due to coronavirus, the derby will be welcome news for local landlords.

But Ambassador Bar landlady Catherine Fraser said that whilst she was looking forward to welcoming fans on the day, the noon kick-off wasn’t ideal.

“If it was a Saturday we’d get the full two hours, but we’ll only be able to open for an hour on Sunday.

“But anything is good, an hour or two hours. We’ll get around 70 fans from each side and we’ve had a lot of phone calls ahead of the match,” she said.

Chris McKinlay, leaseholder of the Ellenbank Bar on Alexander Street, said he was also looking forward to the match.

But echoing Catherine, he said a 3pm kickoff on a Saturday would have been perfect for publicans in the city.

Asked how many people he was expecting, Chris said: “It’s hard to say.

“The kick off at noon has changed the build-up. A kickoff on Saturday at 3pm would have been absolutely ideal.”

Meanwhile, Dundee United fan and licensee of the Clep Bar David Evans said he was excited for the chance to welcome customers to the pub.

He also expects people to come into the pub over the next few days in the build-up to game.

“It has been a long wait for people who have bought season tickets,” he said.