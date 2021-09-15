Dundee derby: 5 of the best goals at Tannadice since 2012

The Dundee derby is back and we can expect another action-packed game with plenty of talking points.

Sunday’s game is hotly-anticipated with United keen to extend their unbeaten run over Dundee at Tannadice, while The Dees will be looking for their first win over the road since 2004.

Can James McPake’s side, buoyed by the signing of Scotland ace Leigh Griffiths, do the job for the Dark Blue faithful or can Tam Courts’ team make home advantage count once again?

We’ll have to wait to find out – but one thing that is almost certain is goals.

In the past 10 league games, we’ve seen 41 of them – screamers, scrambles and a few controversial goals too.

Here, we take a look at five of the best since 2012:

Johnny Russell – August 2012, United 3-0.

Arguably up there with one of the best derby goals ever – and it all started from a Dundee free kick!

After hitting the United wall, Barry Douglas wins the ball back and gives the ball to Russell near the halfway line.

Matt Lockwood makes a poor attempt to see Russell down the touchline, but he cuts inside and fires off a rasping shot into the top corner.

Rab Douglas stood no chance.

Ryan Conroy – March 2013, 1-1 draw

Dundee were always going to be up against it this season.

Thrust into the Premier League as ‘Club 12’ with a First Division side, the task on this particular occasion was made even more difficult after 20 minutes after Gary Irvine was sent off.

That’s what made this goal so sweet at the time for The Dee faithful.

Bryan Easton bombed down the left and put in across to Ryan Conroy whose touch (whether he meant it or not) gave him space away from Bryan McLean.

He still had a lot of work to do at a tough angle, but he somehow managed to rifle the ball into the roof of the net, much to the shock of the home support.

Gary Mackay-Steven – January 2015, United 6-2

Gary Mackay-Steven and Dundee derbies were either a match made in heaven or hell, depending if you are of a tangerine or dark blue persuasion.

This is one of the classic moments that will go down in United history.

Sean Dillon plays a ball out wide to GMS, who manages to make space away from Paul McGowan and a looping cross-cum-shot goes over the agonised Arvid Schenk.

Greg Stewart, August 2015 – 2-2 draw

Blair Spittal’s opener in this derby would have featured on this list, the way the danced past James McPake before prodding past Scott Bain, but for Greg Stewart.

81 minutes gone and 2-0 down, the Dees needed to haul themselves back into the game.

Stewart called for the ball on the edge of the United box, after trying to work space, the ball was played back to Paul McGowan who then gave him it back for a second bite.

Finding half a yard of space with an incredible touch, Stewart then somehow curled a sublime shot past Luis Zwick in the far corner to set up a pulsating end to the game.

Louis Appéré – August 2019, United 6-2

Perhaps not one that jumps out in the mind of Dundee United fans, but a terrific goal nonetheless.

Peter Pawlett dinkes in a free kick from about 40 yards out, Lawrence Shankland knocks the ball down and Appéré smashed it home.

But Appéré was in a packed penalty box and Jordan Marshall was charging down on him. Despite the noise and pressure all around him, the United academy graduate had the composure to control the bouncing ball with his chest then fire the volley into the Dundee net, rattling the underside of the cross bar for added satisfaction.

It was a tight game up until that point but Appéré’s goal put United in front again and there was no stopping them from there.