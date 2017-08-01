Sunday’s Betfred Cup derby saw Dundee United take the bragging rights following a shootout win.

They’ll only last a week or so, though, before the teams go at it again for a repeat in round two next Wednesday.

There might be a few changes for both sides by that time after both Dundee and United get their league campaigns under way at the weekend.

At the moment, though, it’s effectively half-time between the city clubs after the two had a good look at each other at Dens Park.

The Tele picks out a few of the key battles in the City of Discovery derby, who won them and who needs to up their game for round two next week.

Sofien Moussa v Mark Durnan/William Edjenguele

Dundee’s new striker has become something of a favourite at Dens Park after his hat-trick at Cowdenbeath last Wednesday brought his tally at the club to five in just three appearances.

Yesterday, though, was a real step up in terms of the opposition.

And it’s fair to say he didn’t have the sort of impact the fans were hoping.

The two United centre-backs marshalled the big Tunisian well and he was largely anonymous.

He did nod in a Scott Allan cross/shot early in the second half but was a mile offside.

With another week and a bit more training under his belt, he’ll be sharper come the next round and will be hoping to add to his tally.

For the Tangerines, the Durnan-Edjenguele partnership was a solid one for large parts of last season and, once again, they look like they’ll be tough to get through in the Championship.

Verdict: United win.

Scott Allan v Lewis Toshney

Strangely, both these players made their first-team bows for the opposition back at the start of their careers.

Toshney moved on to Celtic, while Allan went south before ending up at Parkhead.

Their careers might have similar routes but as players they’re chalk and cheese. A playmaker against a fully-committed defender ultimately saw the playmaker come out on top.

Allan has shown in his short time at Dens the quality he possesses on the ball and when finding gaps in the opposing defence.

And he did that again yesterday plenty.

At times, he was trying a little too hard to be the one who made the difference rather than letting it happen naturally but, on the hour-mark, he did just that.

Arriving late into space, he was found by a fine Roarie Deacon ball and, taking his time, picked out Mark O’Hara to slam home.

Despite being used on the left, Allan’s natural instincts are certainly not a winger but his quality still shines through and that’s another assist to add to the collection.

For Toshney, it’s tough as a right-back to shackle a player who likes to drift all over. He stuck to his task but, in the end, he was up against a classy player.

Verdict: Dundee win.

McMullan v O’Dea/Waddell

With no strikers fully fit, Ray McKinnon used winger Paul McMullan in the No 9 role and it paid off.

The diminutive forward took his goal nicely and was a menace all afternoon.

Most would see his size making it difficult to play as a central striker but, in fact, he worked it to his advantage.

Getting the ball to his feet meant he was up against two big centre-backs and he could use his quick feet and trickery to good effect.

For Dundee, the more Kerr Waddell features alongside Darren O’Dea, the better a defender he’ll become.

Verdict: United win.