Dundee derbies to be shown live on BT Sport as SPFL announces fixtures to change date

The SPFL has announced that two upcoming Dundee derbies will be moved so they can be broadcast live on BT Sport.

United’s visit to Dens Park, originally scheduled for Saturday November 9, will now take place on Friday November 8 at 7.45pm.

Likewise, when the Dark Blues go to Tannadice during the Christmas period, the fixture will now take place on Friday December 27 at 7.45pm, instead of the original date and time of Saturday December 28 at 3pm.

These will be the second and third meetings between the teams after United won the previous derby at Tannadice 6-2 in August.

The press release from the SPFL highlights the fixture chosen by both Sky Sports and BT Sports up to and including Sunday December 29.