Dundee dentist surgery forced to close after thieves break-in and wreck rooms

Thieves broke into a city dental practice on Wednesday night and caused so much damage that all of Thursday’s patient appointments were scrapped.

The White Pearl dental surgery in Dundee’s Dudhope Terrace was burgled just before 11pm.

Owner Dr Rami Sarraf has been left “disgusted” by the destruction the raiders left in their wake.

He said: “They broke in through a toilet window on the ground floor and actually had to cut through a metal bar, so they had tools with them. The metal bar was destroyed.

“And the break in is just so heartless and selfish as it leaves patients in pain.

“The thieves damaged the computers and the central server which was installed only last week and is our link to the NHS.

“So we have had to cancel all our appointments while police forensic teams work on gathering evidence and we are working now on transferring patients and staff to our other practices in Downfield and Forfar.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“It’s just disgusting. The damage is something that we can repair and obviously the building is insured, but the most painful thing is that there are people who are so selfish that they didn’t think about other people’s health.”

Dr Sarraf received calls last night from a neighbour and the alarm company between 10.50pm and 11pm.

It was triggered while thieves ransacked the building, snatching cash from a reception till, nicking laptops and vandalising computers plus an upstairs conference room.

However, Dr Sarraf has been assured by an IT team working to repair his system that the practice will be open for business tomorrow.

He added: “These are heartless people who caused this damage and now we have to try to accommodate patients elsewhere.

“I’ve been told we will definitely be operating by tomorrow which is great.

“The police recovered some items, so they should catch them.”