Dundee dental therapist £16,000 richer after entering the hot seat on ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

A Dundee dental therapist will be Phoning A Friend to celebrate winning £16,000 on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? last night.

Trish Riley was featured in the first episode of a brand new series of the iconic game show last night as she answered nine difficult questions to win the prize.

The dental therapist, from Duntrune, had always dreamed of appearing on the show, and admits racking up expensive phone bills trying to get onto the show during its initial run in the 1990s.

After applying for the show once again earlier this year Trish headed to the studios in July to film her episode, which was broadcast last night alongside “lovely” host Jeremy Clarkson who even helped secure one answer thanks to his river knowledge.

Trish, 49, said: “It was really easy to apply for this time, I did the application then had to do a few interviews over the phone and online as well as complete some quizzes before they told me they wanted me to be on the show.

“It was quite a quick turnaround, there were only about two weeks before I knew I was going to be on it.

“It was quite strange filming my show as there was no audience and I wasn’t allowed to bring anyone with me but Jeremy Clarkson was just lovely.

“He was really helpful and made me feel so relaxed and comfortable in the chair. He helped me a lot and you could tell he really wanted all of the contestants to do well.”

Due to the coronavirus guidelines there was no “ask the audience” lifeline available so instead Trish was able to use the help of two people, including son Gavin, who will be benefiting from his mum’s winnings too.

Trish added: “At the minute my son and I both share a car so I think I am going to treat myself to a new car with the money and then give my old car to Gavin.

“He was actually one of my ‘phone a friends’ and was able to narrow down the answers to two meaning I could use my 50/50 to get the right answer.

“It was definitely one of the best days of my life, I really enjoyed the whole experience and I got my in-laws round for a takeaway and a few drinks last night to watch the episode with me too.”

Although Trish didn’t hit the million pound jackpot the new series will crown one new millionaire.

Trish said: “It is a shame it wasn’t me who won the million but I still got a lot of money. I think my questions must have been harder, or I just wasn’t smart enough to answer them.

“I would definitely recommend any quiz fans to apply for the show, it was really great fun.”