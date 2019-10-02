Dundee dental nurse fined for racist outburst during row over noise being made by children outside

A dental nurse was fined for racially abusing her neighbour.

Sharon Watson saw red during a row over noise being made by children outside her garden.

The 42-year-old was described by her solicitor as possibly the “most remorseful person” he had ever seen.

Dundee Sheriff Court said Watson became embroiled in an argument with her neighbour after she was confronted about the way she had spoken to her children.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said: “The accused answered the door and the complainer could smell alcohol from her.

“They started speaking about what happened. The accused was very confrontational asking why the **** was at her door.

“The argument escalated and the accused became aggressive towards the complainer.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The first offender used a racial slur towards the woman who then began to film Watson on her mobile phone. At one stage, Watson repeatedly pushed the woman on the body before police were contacted.

Watson, of David Robertson Street, pleaded guilty to repeatedly pushing her as well as acting aggressively, shouting, swearing, making racial remarks and banging a door on July 9 on the street where she lives.

Defence solicitor Andy Lyall said following her release from custody, Watson immediately engaged with services in a bid to tackle her increasing alcohol consumption.

He told Sheriff John Rafferty she is suspended from her role as a dental nurse as a result of her court case.

Mr Lyall said: “She is perhaps the most remorseful person I have ever seen. She became irritated with the children and rebuked them.

“The mother came round berating her and during the course of the argument she used this word. She has many friends who are Muslim and that is what she is most ashamed about.”

Before fining Watson £300, Sheriff Rafferty said: “I accept your remorse is genuine and I accept you are ashamed.”