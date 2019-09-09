Dundee Dental Hospital to close for emergency appointments later this week

The emergency dental service at Dundee Dental Hospital will be closed for training on Thursday afternoon, September 12.

Emergency dental treatment for people who are not registered with a family dentist will be available at Kings Cross Health and Community Care Centre during this time.

The emergency dental service at Dundee Dental Hospital operates a walk in appointment system whereas the service provided at Kings Cross is by appointment only.

To access emergency care when Kings Cross is covering for the Dental Hospital during this time, patients should phone Kings Cross on 01382 596 990 at 8.30am to book a same day appointment.