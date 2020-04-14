Dundee dementia hospital Kingsway Care Centre on the market for more than £5 million

A city hospital for dementia sufferers has been put on the market for more than £5 million.

Kingsway Care Centre, on King’s Cross Road, is being advertised for sale by the building’s owners Northwind Leisure Limited – the parent company of indoor football firm Soccerworld.

However, NHS Tayside said any sale would have no bearing on its role in providing specialist psychiatric care for the elderly.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “NHS Tayside has a secured tenancy on this property and therefore a transfer of lease to a new landlord will have no impact on the provision of care.

“Patients and their families should be reassured that NHS Tayside will continue to lease the building and nursing and patient care will still be delivered at Kingsway Care Centre as usual.

“Any change of landlord will be a seamless process without any day-to-day change or disruption.This is a common type of commercial property business deal.”

Built in 2012, the facility looks after older adults with severe dementia, often with associated aggressive behavioural problems.

Property agent Lambert Smith Hampton is marketing the centre at £5,244,000.

In a statement, the firm said: “The facility comprises a total of 77 single occupancy en-suite bedrooms, eight residents’ lounges and five dining rooms as well as other associated administrative and care facilities.

“The properties have been configured and fitted out by the NHS to be compliant with clinical standards of the NHS.”

The statement added: “The subjects are let to the Scottish Ministers (NHS Tayside), who have been in occupation since July 2013. The tenant has recently extended its lease for a further 10 years, commencing January 14 2020.”

The centre received a positive report last year from the Mental Welfare Commission of Scotland during an unannounced visit.

It was noted in the report that patients at the facility had regular positive interactions with staff.

Inspectors also found that relatives of patients were actively encouraged to participate in discussion about care and treatment.

The Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) also confirmed plans last year to merge two wards, a cut of four wards to three.

However, the move was criticised after it emerged that Ward 1 would change to a mixed-gender environment.