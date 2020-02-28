Dundee defender Cammy Kerr determined to fight for place in league run-in

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr is determined to fight for his first-team place at Dens Park after recovering from knee surgery.

The right-back only missed one match for the Dark Blues after going under the knife at the start of the month but has seen new signing Christie Elliott come in to good effect in his place.

Former Partick man Elliott’s two starts have seen two victories for his new club, a 2-0 home success against the Jags followed by last Saturday’s 1-0 win at Queen of the South.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

And Kerr knows he’ll have to be at his best to regain his spot in the team after coming off the bench at Palmerston last Saturday.

He told the Tele: “That happens all the time in football, you have to fight for your place.

“I’m more than happy to do that, I just have to show in training that, when I am called upon, I’ll be ready to go and will give the gaffer a decision to make come tomorrow.

“Hopefully, I’m in there soon and I can help the team again.

“I’m happy to be back, the operation went well. It was just a wee tidy up. That’s me back in full training now and right in amongst it.

“I’ve been quite lucky just missing the one game.”

Kerr & Co face Arbroath tomorrow at Dens Park knowing victory would open up a five-point gap over the Red Lichties.

Dick Campbell’s side have surprised many this season with how they’ve coped in the Championship but Kerr insists Dundee will be doing no such thing tomorrow.

He added: “A lot of teams maybe put Arbroath, being part-time, to one side at the start of the year and assumed they’d be down the bottom end.

“I think even some managers wrote them off in the press but we know exactly how difficult our job tomorrow will be.

“They have a lot of good players but the whole squad is organised, too, and they have a manager who gives them confidence week in, week out.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

“They have done great this year and it’s no fluke. They have a real good group and we need to make sure come tomorrow we are on our game.”

One man who Kerr is looking forward to facing is former team-mate Craig Wighton after the 22-year-old joined the Lichties on loan last month.

“I speak with Wighty all the time, he’s still a good pal,” said Kerr.

“He seems to be enjoying his football again after being frozen out at Hearts. He’s a really good player and I used to love playing with him down the right side.

“We had a good connection, and I know what he can bring to a football game – he can turn a match on its head.

“He’s a big threat and we’ll look at that but, at the same time, they need to be aware of the threats we have.”

The Dark Blues are unbeaten in their last three, picking up seven points in the process, and Kerr is keen to see them start to show the kind of consistency that has been lacking all season.

A win tomorrow would represent Dundee’s best run of form of the campaign.

He added: “We know ourselves we have done well in spells and then let ourselves down.

“We’ve been inconsistent and that’s something you have to avoid if you want to get up the table.

“We need to make sure we keep building on the last result and not get ahead of ourselves but know as well there is a confidence about the place where you can take a game by the scruff of the neck.”

With four home games coming in the next five matches, Kerr knows form at Dens Park will be key.

“We are in that home run until the end of the season and we need to put a string of results together.

“If home form is good, it helps everything. We need to make sure we are getting results at Dens.”