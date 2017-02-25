There’s no relaxing at Dundee after their win over Rangers as they prepare for a vital Premiership double header, according to Julen Etxabeguren.

The Dark Blues head to Motherwell looking to consolidate their spot in the top six — a match the defender says is probably more important than the Gers one.

That’s because by beating a team in and around them in the bottom half, they would open up a six-point gap between Dundee and the Steelmen.

Etxabeguren said: “I think beating teams around you is as important as beating Rangers or even more because you’re opening a gap between them and you.

“At the end of the day, they are three points — it doesn’t matter too much if they are against Motherwell or Rangers.

“The difference is you open a gap between the bottom teams.

“Last week was a very good display from the team, a great team effort and performance and that’s the way we have to keep it.

“We’re looking for more of the same today.

“I think it’ll be a tough game, probably a little bit different and it’s a tough place to go.

“However, I think if we keep playing like we’ve been doing, same effort, same performance, we should be OK.”

Since returning to the top flight a couple of years ago, Dundee have enjoyed a good record against Motherwell.

In the eight times they’ve met, the Dark Blues have a record of five wins, two draws and just one defeat.

This season has seen ’Well fail to find the net, playing out a 0-0 draw the last time they met at Fir Park and being beaten 2-0 at Dens Park.

And that stubborn defending is something Julen is keen to keep up again this afternoon to keep themselves ahead of the chasing pack.

“That’s what we need to keep doing, being strong in defence, not conceding goals or conceding silly chances and we will have opportunities to score as well,” he added.

“The league is very tight. As soon as you win one game, you’re top six so you can’t relax, you have to give 100% every game and go for the three points.”

After the Motherwell trip, Partick travel to Dens, a game in which Dundee will be aiming to keep up their recent home form.

First of all, though, today gives the Dark Blues a chance to start emulating those good home results on the road and Julen is keen to see the team go on to rack up some away points.

He said: “I think we just have to do the same things we do in our stadium in other stadiums.

“Obviously, you don’t have the same support from all the crowd but I think if we keep doing our thing and focusing on the details, we should be fine.”

Following a 7-2 mauling at the hands of Aberdeen, and then defeat at Celtic Park, Motherwell’s confidence may well be lacking.

However, just like last week when they were up against a Rangers side with plenty going on behind the scenes, that’s not something the Dundee players are taking any notice of.

“When a player goes out onto the pitch, it’s hard to start thinking the club is unstabilised or something like this, you are 100% focused on the game and I don’t think it affects it that much,” said Julen.

“You have to be focused, you cannot relax now.

“We have two big games coming up but we have to be focused on the Motherwell one and go for the three points.”