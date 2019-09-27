Dundee defender Jordan McGhee wants payback on his Dumfries return

Dundee defender Jordan McGhee has a bone to pick with Queen of the South tonight as he returns to the scene of one of the worst nights of his career.

This evening’s trip to Palmerston is McGhee’s first back to Dumfries after a heartbreaking setback for former club Falkirk last season.

The 23-year-old was Bairns skipper as Ray McKinnon’s side attempted to stage a late survival bid only to be denied all three points in a crazy contest against the Doonhamers.

With the clock ticking into stoppage time and Falkirk needing all three points to keep their hopes of avoiding the drop alive, Queens striker Lyndon Dykes gave them a lifeline by handling in the area.

Davis Keillor-Dunn stuck away the penalty to cue an outpouring of away supporters onto the Palmerston pitch. For his part in that, goalscorer Keillor-Dunn was shown a second yellow card.

Then, straight from kick-off, Queens went on the attack and won a penalty of their own as Dykes hit the deck. Stephen Dobbie stepped up to score and McGhee says that was the cruel moment he knew Falkirk were going down.

He told the Tele: “That game probably relegated us last season. I think if we’d have won the points that game we would have stayed up, even above the play-offs, we’d have been clear of everything.

“We scored with a 90th-minute penalty and then had a freak thing, we celebrated and got one of the boys sent off.

“Then they took kick-off, there was a stramash in the box and the ref pointed to the spot. They scored and that was a sickener – at that point I knew it would be difficult to stay up.

“So not great memories down there but I’m looking to put that right tonight.”

He added: “That just shows again the fine margins in this league. Queens ended up above us in the table on goal difference.

“I know they have changed a lot of players since then, they still have Dobbie, though, who scores a lot of goals and we’ll need to be switched on.”

As much as he’d like to exorcise those demons, it’s more important for McGhee to help his current side get back to winning ways after a disappointing defeat to Morton last weekend.

For the defender, it’s not been the ideal start to life in the league at Dens with two wins, two draws and two defeats from six games.

However, he insists the Dark Blues are not far away from becoming a team capable of challenging at the right end of the table.

He added: “We’ve been up and down this season.

“In pre-season we were really good and had some top performances against big sides like Nottingham Forest and then we got through the Betfred Cup.

“In the Dunfermline game we had to show character to come back and it’s been a mixed bag since then for us.

“Now it’s time to get a few wins on the board and climb the table, hopefully.

“It’s been a full new squad brought in by the gaffer and we are still gelling together, that is coming along nicely and we are working hard on the training pitch – we just need to cut out the silly mistakes and take half-chances when they come along.

“We are not far away.”

Part of that is sharpening up when defending set-pieces, something that has become an Achilles heel for the Dee in recent weeks.

“Everyone is talking about it right now but it’s one of these things we need to do better as a team,” added McGhee.

“Go man-for-man and be strong, dominate your opponent. I know that can be hard sometimes but our defence needs to keep strong as a team and head things away.”