Dundee defender Jordan Marshall hopes no one can stop the Dark Blues

New left-back Jordan Marshall hopes the entire Dundee squad are having a good time through the upcoming campaign with none of their rivals able to stop them marching to promotion.

The summer signing from Queen of the South did his best Freddie Mercury impression while on the club’s pre-season trip to the south of Spain as he belted out ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ in front of his new team-mates for his initiation ceremony.

Marshall is set to make his first appearance at Dens Park tonight as the Dark Blues take on Blackpool in their final friendly before the competitive action gets under way on Saturday at Raith Rovers.

And the 22-year-old says tonight’s clash is an ideal chance to set out the beginnings of an unstoppable home record.

He told the Tele: “I’ve played once at Dens before last season and it’s a good stadium – we are looking to make it a fortress this year.

“You need to win your home games in the Championship – every game is a hard one, there are no easy ones and we’ll need to win as many games at Dens as we can if we want to get promoted.”

As revealed in yesterday’s Tele, Marshall and his former Queens team-mate Josh Todd had the choice of a song to sing to their new team-mates while in Murcia.

And Marshall is hoping he can continue to show the quick thinking he used on the stage to good effect on the pitch in the coming campaign.

He added: “I always sing that same song!

“Apparently so does he and we were going to do a duet but we weren’t allowed.

“So I just jumped in and said I’d go first – I didn’t have a back-up so that’s why I shouted I’d go first!

“It went OK, there were a few of us doing it, some of the young lads, and everyone gave it a good go.”

On Todd, he said: “I’ve liked playing with Toddy for about a year-and-a-half now, we are on the same page most of the time, we have good link-up and understand each other well.

“It’s been good to be changing with a familiar face here, too, but all the boys have been spot on and it was a good trip last week to get to know everyone.”

The former Carlisle trainee enjoyed his trip away with his new team-mates to the Spanish Mediterranean coast but had to admit he is looking forward to playing in more hospitable conditions tonight at Dens.

“I was missing the rain, I never thought I’d say that!”

“It was far too hot over there for me.

“Saying that, it was good to get away, a nice change from training in Dundee and, with a lot of new players, it’s been good for bonding. I think we needed to go away so it was good.”

Marshall was one of the few players who played the entire 90 minutes in Friday afternoon’s clash with Scunthorpe in La Manga.

That came after playing the majority of the previous match against Nottingham Forest last Tuesday at the Pinatar Arena.

And he’s glad to get the minutes under his belt ahead of the new campaign.

“Friday was tough but it was good minutes in the tank and we’re ready to go for the real stuff, starting on Saturday.

“It’s all about building up to that one game in the Betfred Cup, hopefully get off to a good start in that and then take it into the league.

“I feel good, I feel fit – when we were away we were doing double sessions every day and in the heat that’s difficult to do.

“It’ll do us nothing but good so, hopefully, I can be as fit as possible heading into the season.”