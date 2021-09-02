Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee dealt huge blow as skipper Charlie Adam ruled out for extended period

By George Cran
September 2, 2021, 10:27 pm
Charlie Adam
Charlie Adam

Dundee have been dealt a huge injury blow after talisman Charlie Adam was ruled out for an extended period.

The Dens Park skipper limped off with a groin injury in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Motherwell.

After the initial assessment it was feared the 35-year-old would require surgery.

And he’d be missing for the next 12 weeks.

However, after a further scan in London today no surgery is required.

Adam, though, will still be out for the next six weeks.

That will see him miss the first Dundee derby of the season on September 19 as well as the League Cup quarter-final at home to St Johnstone three days later.

The Dark Blues will also be without their skipper for league games against Livingston, Rangers and St Johnstone.

Adam gets treatment at Motherwell.