Dundee dealt huge blow as skipper Charlie Adam ruled out for extended period

Dundee have been dealt a huge injury blow after talisman Charlie Adam was ruled out for an extended period.

The Dens Park skipper limped off with a groin injury in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Motherwell.

After the initial assessment it was feared the 35-year-old would require surgery.

And he’d be missing for the next 12 weeks.

However, after a further scan in London today no surgery is required.

Adam, though, will still be out for the next six weeks.

That will see him miss the first Dundee derby of the season on September 19 as well as the League Cup quarter-final at home to St Johnstone three days later.

The Dark Blues will also be without their skipper for league games against Livingston, Rangers and St Johnstone.