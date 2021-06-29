A drug dealer who claimed he peddled cocaine and heroin to raise money for a friend’s gravestone has been ordered to hand over the profits from his illicit trade.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Neil Doyle was ordered to pay £6,195 to the Crown under proceeds of crime legislation.

The court was told the money was already in the possession of prosecutors but Doyle was formally given six months to pay the full sum.

Doyle, 25, is serving 194 weeks behind bars after being caught red-handed with almost £35,000 worth of Class A drugs.

Sentencing him earlier this year, Sheriff Richard MacFarlane said: “There was almost a five week period where you were involved in the supply of both cocaine and heroin and this area of the country is blighted with class-A drugs and other illicit substances.

“You did not take these drugs but were quite content to supply them into the community.

“These drugs affect people’s lives, health and can result in death.

“There was considerable financial benefit for you.

“The cocaine was valued at £18,700 and the heroin had a maximum potential value of around £15,000.

“There has to be a message put out that anyone involving themself in unlawful supply for financial gain in this area will be visited with a significant penalty.”

First offender Doyle had spent just over a month dealing drugs from his home before police, acting on a tip-off, carried out a dawn raid on the property.

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “Mr Doyle had lost one of his friends at a young age.

“Money was particularly tight and he was trying to raise money to get a headstone for that gentleman.”

Doyle admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine from his home in Arklay Terrace, Dundee, between April 6 and May 11 last year.