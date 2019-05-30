Dundee dealer with £15k of cannabis faces jail after being incriminated by two acquitted men

A drug dealer faces jail after admitting supplying more than £15,000 worth of cannabis.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard 20-year-old Kal Handy was snared after being incriminated by two other men at their trial following a drugs search at a flat on Erskine Street.

After both men were acquitted, Handy was arrested and his fingerprints matched those on bags containing drugs which were found in the same flat.

The drugs had a street value of between £10-£15,000 and were discovered with a black holdall containing zip seal bags, a mobile phone and drugs.

Digital scales, an Asda bag containing seven bags of cannabis and a wooden box containing cannabis was also recovered, along with £1,070.

Procurator fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told the court following the search a DNA analysis was found to match another associate of one of the two men.

Fingerprints were also found which pertained to an individual not on the database, she told the court.

Handy was called as a trial witness and exercised his right against self-incrimination but he was arrested afterwards.

His fingerprints matched those on bags found in the flat and an iPhone found in the house on Erskine Street contained numerous messages, photographs of drugs, tick lists and money relating to the sale and supply of drugs.

Handy, of David Robertson Street, admitted that on June 29 2017, at Erskine Street, David Robertson Street and Clepington Street, he was concerned in the supply of cannabis

Between July 6 and January 6 2017 he was concerned in the supply of cocaine, while on bail, and between June 25 and December 25 2016 he was concerned in the supply of ecstasy.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence until June 26 for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment, telling Handy a custodial sentence was “almost inevitable”.