Dundee dealer found in his car over alcohol limit also had two bags of heroin

A drug dealer snared after being caught behind the wheel of his car while over the alcohol limit has been jailed for two and a half years.

William Hawes was caught after a witness called police and said they believed he was under the influence.

Police found him sitting in the motor with the engine running on Law Road. A search of the car then found two bags of heroin hidden inside the vehicle.

A sheriff told Hawes he had to impose a “deterrent” sentence because of soaring heroin death rates in Dundee.

Recent figures showed that last year there were 51 drug deaths in Dundee – up from 38 in 2016 – with heroin a factor in more than half of them.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin told Dundee Sheriff Court the drug was worth a total of £8,660 – and that other evidence was found in his house linking him to drug dealing.

Hawes, 26, of Court Street, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of being over the limit in charge of a car and being concerned in the supply of diamorphine.

Defence solicitor George Donnelly said: “He was suffering from mental health problems, financial problems and a drug problem.

“The fact of the matter is low-level users are preyed upon by those who supply.

“He is realistic when it comes to the ultimate disposal of this case.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Hawes: “For the last year for which we have figures, drugs were killing people in Dundee at the rate of one a week.

“That is significantly more than in 2016. There is a particular, and very serious, problem with drugs in Dundee.

“It has to be understood by everyone concerned in any way with heroin that this court will respond to the appalling rate of drug deaths with very firm sentencing.”