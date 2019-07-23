Dundee dealer caught with £20k drug haul after police stop him in layby

A drug dealer was caught with a haul of drugs worth up to £20,000 after being stopped in a layby.

First offender Alexander Williams was busted after police found Class A drug cocaine in his car on the A90 near his home on Strachan Avenue last October.

A search of his house later uncovered a stash of amphetamine, a Class B drug, as well as industrial-scale mixers and scales.

© Google

Officers pulled Williams’ car over at around 9.15pm on October 24 last year. When he was approached, Williams was seen to drop a mobile phone towards the footwell of the driver’s seat.

Fiscal depute Joanne Smith told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He was immediately informed he would be detained. He indicated drugs were within the glove box.

“Officers recovered 124.94g of cocaine. He was taken to police headquarters and his vehicle was also taken in to be searched.”

During his journey to West Bell Street, Williams gave permission for his home to be searched.

In his car, police found £700 cash and a further wrap of cocaine weighing 1.23g.

Officers then attended at Williams’ house at 10.40pm and discovered a huge haul of amphetamine and cocaine, as well as mixers normally used to mix plaster and scales with traces of amphetamine.

The amphetamine weighed a total of 844.34g with an estimated value of £8,440. The cocaine, weighing 25.27g, had a potential street value of up to £12,500.

Williams, 53, pleaded guilty on indictment to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and amphetamine on October 24 last year.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith said Williams was “under no illusions” about the seriousness of the offence.

Sentence was deferred until next month by Sheriff Pino Di Emidio for social work reports and Williams’ bail was continued.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter