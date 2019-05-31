Dundee daredevil to take on Highland Fling Swing in memory of father who took his own life

A young Dundee daredevil will raise money for a mental health charity in memory of her father.

Erin Johnson, 22, will take on the Highland Swing next month in honour of her dad Martyn Cruickshank.

Her cousin Alanagh Couttie, 21, and friend Morgan Marey, 22, will also take part.

Martyn was reported missing in Crieff and his body was found on October 20. He was only 42 and had taken his own life.

Together the girls will be taking part in the Highland Fling Swing on June 8 to raise funds for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm).

Erin said: “I did research on various charities and I picked Calm because it focuses on reducing suicide among men.

“I don’t think ending your life is the answer to anything.

“I don’t think any problem should be that big.

“It should be OK for men to be able to speak to someone.”

Speaking about her dad, Erin said: “He was funny and happy. He was the one who got up on the dance floor by himself.

“I get my love of dancing from my dad.

“I feel like my whole life has changed, it’s totally different now. It’s really hard for all the family.”

The Highland Fling Swing is a specially designed platform 130 feet above the River Garry in Killiecrankie.

Participants are strapped into a full body harness before dropping in a free fall of about 50 feet.

Erin, from Menzieshill, said: “Instead of a full bungee jump, it’s like a giant swing.

“But you are just waiting to drop and then you just swing. I’m feeling nervous.

“You do it individually. I think I will need to go first because I won’t be able to watch them do it and then do it myself.”

Calm is a charity that aims to help prevent male suicide and provides a free and confidential helpline and webchat from 5pm-midnight, seven days a week.

The charity campaigns for and facilitates supportive spaces in workplaces as well as universities, pubs, clubs and prisons across the country, so people can get the help they need.

Erin’s mum Nicola said: “I’m super-proud of what Erin is doing and want to help her raise as much in donations as possible.”

The girls set themselves a target of raising £1,000 which they have already managed to pass thanks to £800 pledged online as well as individual donation sheets.

Erin added: “I think we have raised more than £1,000. Anything more is really a bonus.”

To support the girls in their challenge, search for Erin, Alanagh and Morgan’s fundraiser for The CALMzone on Facebook.