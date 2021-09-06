Dundee Dancing Queens: The city’s love affair with Swedish legends ABBA

Last week ABBA threw themselves back in the spotlight with the release of two singles from their ninth studio album, Voyage.

While the singles have shot up the charts since their release on Friday, with some fans even going as far as saying the four piece have ‘saved 2021‘, Dundee, and the world’s, love affair with the Swedish pop group has been alive for decades.

Alongside the new music the group also announced that they would be releasing tickets for a special concert which will see avatars of the band joining a 10-piece live band, in a custom-built arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London

It’s not hard to see why ABBA have continued to grow a strong fan base throughout their 50 year career with new songs I Still Have Faith in You and Don’t Shut me Down both being the infectious, slow building, rather cheesy delights we are used to from Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid.

But their classic hits are what really get the party started and over the years Dundonians have put their shame to one side on a number of occasions to get in to the ABBA spirit whether that be dressing up for a Bjorn Again gig or being forced into it by their work place.

Today we look at just some of those Dundee Dancing Queens who said Gimmie, Gimmie, Gimmie an ABBA night to remember.

Despite no members of ABBA having ever sported an afro, the classic 70s hairdo was the go-to style for these fans who were well prepared for a night at the Caird Hall to see tribute group Bjorn Again in April 2000.

Fans of Bjorn Again are used to dressing up for the occasion with the pals below also making the effort a year earlier in May 1999.

It was ABBA Mania at Fairfield Sports and Social Club in August 2015 with the members making quite the effort to perfect their very disco looks. The eye-catching prints and platform shoes are all very on trend.

Voulez vous, uh huh! This lookalike tribute band were preparing for a stint at the Dundee Rep here in November 2013. Their set used video projections of smash hit film Mamma Mia! which tied in to the groups own interpretation of hits such as Fernando and Super Trouper.

The tribute act were celebrating 21 years on the road together, meaning they lasted twice as long as the real band did before their split.

Women’s singing group ‘Loadsaweeminsining’ were also getting in on the action at Dundee Rep in 2011 as they dolled up in costume ahead of an Abba night at the theatre. The feather boa is an absolute must when it comes to accessorising 70s costume.

Remember when I said that some of the participants were possibly forced into dressing up by their work place? This is the image I meant as Odeon Dundee staff were getting right into the spirit of things in very tight lycra costumes to celebrate the first subtitled screening of Mamma Mia!, which allowed the audience to sing along to the movie. I am sure it sounded great in theatre number 10 that night.

And finally, ABBA has managed to gain fans of all ages throughout the years and even now kids are still appreciating the groups tunes most probably because of the two hit Mamma Mia films.

Here pupils from Braeview Academy were showing off their dancing skills as they performed a routine from Mamma Mia during a spectacular showcase in June 2009.

It just goes to show that even without releasing any new material for over four decades ABBA mania is still going strong.