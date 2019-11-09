Dundee dancing kids Showcase themselves during visit to London

Kids from Dundee have been showcasing themselves on different streets during a visit to London.

Fourteen children from Showcase the Street’s dance and VR groups travelled south after being invited to take part in a UK-wide presentation held by Reclaim Fund Ltd.

Four of the group are pupils at Hayshead Primary School in Arbroath and are digital leaders at the virtual reality programmes held at the Manhattan Works centre, while the other 10 were there to stage a dance performance which wowed the crowds.

© Supplied

It wasn’t all work and no play though and while on their whistle-stop tour they were able to take in a West End show which the youngsters were “mesmerised” by.

Kayleigh Wilson, dance officer at Showcase the Street, said: “Fourteen kids, along with Showcase the Street staff, were invited down to London during the October holidays to showcase our virtual reality work as well as perform at an event by London Bridge.

© Supplied

“Four of the kids, who are digital leaders at Hayshead Primary, assisted with the virtual reality presentation and the other 10 kids who attended from our local classes participated in a street dance and musical theatre performance.

“The trip was funded by Reclaim Fund and Showcase the Street.

“Reclaim Fund staged the presentation event about communities and partnership work across the UK.”

Reclaim Fund Ltd makes it possible for money in dormant bank and building society accounts to be used to help good causes.

Kayleigh added: “We travelled by train and most of the kids had never visited London before.

“While there we went to see the West End show Wicked. The kids were absolutely memorised as we had seats in the front stalls.

“The feedback was that it was magical and the highlight of the trip.

“We stayed over for one night and travelled back up after the event.

© Supplied

“It was a fast-paced trip and we took in as many sights as possible.

“The first time using the London underground was exciting for the kids.

“They couldn’t believe how big it was as they hadn’t used the tube before.

“We hope to be able to replicate the trip in future as it was a fantastic experience for the young people.

“Anyone interested in joining any of our dance classes that have performance opportunities or learning about our virtual reality programmes should get in touch at showcasethestreet.co.uk.”