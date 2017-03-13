A Dundee dance company will become the first to perform at Ground Zero, the site of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, next month.

Shaper/Caper will take its critically acclaimed dance-theatre production, Within This Dust, to the 9/11 Memorial Museum as part of the institution’s 15-year anniversary programme in April.

Within this Dust is inspired by the iconic series of images by photographer Richard Drew which captured a man falling from the World Trade Centre during the 2001 attacks.

The group was specially invited by the museum to mark the occasion.

The show’s creator, Thomas Small, said it was an honour to take the production to the site.

“We have spent a long time developing a relationship with the museum,” he said.

The piece has previously been performed in front of survivors and family members and was met with an emotional but positive response.

Mr Small has plans to add more to the performance for next month.

He said: “We are hoping to engage with some of the survivors beforehand and create bespoke, verbatim interviews which can be played through the performance.”