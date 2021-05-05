Dundee dancer heads for big time after being expelled from school

A Dundee woman who had a “challenging childhood” has danced her way to success and secured a place on a prestigious dance course.

After being expelled from school in Dundee aged just 14, Nicola Anderson is celebrating her graduation from Dundee and Angus College this year with two BA(Hons) degrees in contemporary dance.

Now 21, Nicole has also managed to secure a much sought-after place on a “globally renowned” post-graduate dance programme in England.

Nicole said: “I think it’s fair to say I had a challenging childhood.

“I hadn’t much to look forward to”.

‘It felt completely alien to me’

Nicole will join the post-graduate course after becoming interested in dance, originally joined D&A college to work toward a National Certificate.

Speaking about her first steps into the course, Dundee-born Nicole said: “To begin with I was pretty overwhelmed. Watching others at the audition was incredible.

“It felt completely alien to me, and the standard was really high. I was convinced I couldn’t do it.”

Lee Lappin, head of curriculum and quality for performing arts at D&A College, said that as Nicole’s confidence grew her ability became clear.

The lecturer added: “Nicole always had such huge potential and energy, and once she directed this towards her learning and development, her technique, performance and artistry thrived.

“It has been such a wonderful journey to watch Nicole blossom into the incredible artist she is today.”

After working hard to complete two BA(Hons) degrees in dance at D&A college, Nicola was delighted to secure a place on the MA Dance Performance and Professional Practices programme.

‘Dance has helped me get my life back on track’

The globally renowned course is delivered by the Joss Arnott Dance company and the University of Salford.

D&A college said that as well as learning about contemporary dance performance at the highest level, dancers go on to become part of ‘Emergence Postgraduate Dance Company’, eventually working with internationally acclaimed choreographers and touring across the UK.

Nicola said: “Dance has helped me get my life back on track. People think it’s an elitist thing, but I believe dance is for all.

“Coming from my background it would be hard to imagine anyone less likely to become a successful dancer, but for me, it really is a way of being rather than just for the aesthetic.”