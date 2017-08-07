A Dundee dancer has been selected for a training and performance programme with YDance — Scotland’s national dance organisation for children and young people.

Taylor Han, 20, has spent four weeks over the summer training with acclaimed choreographers Alan Greig, Hagit Yakira, Steven Martin and Theo Clinkard to create four new contemporary dance works before performing across Scotland in the annual Project Y tour — the climax of the project’s performance course.

Taylor first started dancing when she was four and now studies BA (Hons) Contemporary Dance at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London.

She is also a member of the National Youth Dance Company of Scotland.