Dundee dance troupe out to trump World Championships

A Dundee troupe is aiming to trump the competition at the UDO Street Dance World Championships in Glasgow at the weekend.

Dozens of street dancers from Lochee-based Addicted 2 Dance will battle it out against movers and shakers from across the globe.

Homegrown competitors aged between seven and 21 will compete for the right to be called world champion in their respective age group.

Among those competing is reigning world champion Ferne Nisbet, 10.

Ferne and Ava Hogan, 11, saw off young dancers from Korea, Germany and Ireland to claim top spot in the under-12 age group at a contest in Glasgow last August.

Ferne is hoping to enjoy success again, this time in the under-14 category.