Dundee dance group set for show in Edinburgh this weekend

A Dundee dance group has been invited to perform at a showcase event in Scotland’s capital city this weekend.

The group, which has been performing at the Dudhope Multicultural Centre, has brought a little slice of Bollywood glamour to the City of Discovery.

Shweta Jariwala from the centre said the dance group has become very “popular” since it was established.

She said: “Once again, Edinburgh has invited us for their Diwali Show.

“Our dancers will also be performing at the parade.”

She added: “It is a big achievement for us because despite not having funding, our dance group is continuing to give a very high quality of performance. We have also been invited by the Glasgow Scottish Indian Cultural Committee.”

The local ladies have been rehearsing different styles of dance including Kathak (North Indian classical dance) and Bharatnatyam (South Indian classical dance).

Shweta revealed the Dundee Diwali Show will take place on November 16.