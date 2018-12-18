Dundee Dance Event to have live bands for first time ever as 2019 dates announced

One of Dundee’s biggest music extravaganzas is set to move to a new level – with performances by live bands for the first time in its history.

Dundee Dance Event (DEE) has attracted thousands of revellers to venues across the city each May for the last two decades, becoming a prominent fixture on the local social calendar.

Mike McDonald, one of the organisers, has revealed next year’s event will be held over the bank holiday weekend of May 4 and 5, opening with a Festival of Soul event.

It is a collaboration with Caledonia Soul Connection and will involve live performances from artists including soul singer Diane Shaw and her nine-piece band at the Bonar Hall.

Diane and her band have performed with legends of the genre including Tito Jackson, The Stylistics and more.

Mike said: “Planning is well under way and for the second year there will be events taking place over the two days of the May bank holiday weekend.

“The northern soul event line up is now complete and I’m excited to see that evolving to incorporate live bands to join some of the best Scottish soul DJs.”

Steve Wilson from the Caledonia Soul Connection is delighted with the introduction of live bands.

He said: “I’m over the moon to bring such an amazing artist to Dundee for the first time.

“Diane and her band are huge on the soul scene and have played events and festivals all over the world, so to secure a booking of this stature in Dundee on the May bank holiday is just brilliant.

“I’m also excited about The Redstarts taking to the stage and local band The Mess Arounds, who have a loyal following. We also have a host of Scotland’s finest northern soul DJs completing a cracking line-up.”

Nearly 10,000 people turned out for this year’s event, and Mike has promised that revellers young and old will be able to get involved next year.

He said: “The diaper disco will take place on the Saturday and will be expanded to allow older kids to take part.

“There will also be a wider range of entertainment and activities for kids of all ages.

“Almost all the venues are now in place for the main event on the Sunday. DJs are also being confirmed and everyone should be on board by early next year.

“Again, every Scottish city will have DJ representation to provide a wide range of musical styles.

“The outdoor venues were some of the most popular at this year’s event, with the brilliant weather definitely helping to make them very busy, and they will be a key feature for next year as well.

“Every venue at DDE has a vital part to play and almost all of them were pretty much at capacity by early evening, with large queues forming at some. It was great to see the streets teeming with people and hopefully it’s the same again next year.”

The 2018 event raised £3,000 for Tayside Children’s Hospital with £1 of each closing party ticket sale going to the cause.

Tickets for next year’s closing party, available through Eventbrite, are now on sale and are being held at 2018 prices until January 31. Early-bird tickets are on sale in Groucho’s as well as through Eventbrite.