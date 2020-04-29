Dundee Dance Event to go ahead this weekend via online livestream

Dundee Dance Event (DDE) will go ahead this weekend in an online format.

The festival, which was due to take place in a variety of locations across the city this coming weekend, was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Now, the event will still go ahead but via an online livestream hosted by a selection of DDE DJs.

DDE HouseBound Live will kick off at 7pm on May 1 for a 90 minute showcase followed by all-day sessions on Saturday and Sunday from 1-11pm.

There will be a total of 17 DJ’s playing over the weekend and the event is aiming to raise £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent.

Organiser Mike McDonald said: “Even though it’s not quite what we had in mind for this year’s event, it’s great that the DDE DJ community is keen to entertain those watching at home while raising money for two great cancer charities.

“Many people around the UK are doing some amazing fundraising for the NHS but many other worthy causes are struggling in the current climate, especially those who are suffering because events that were helping to raise funds for them are being cancelled.

“We know times are tough at the moment but if people were able to make a small contribution it would mean a great deal to the charities who will share any donations equally.”

The livestream will be available across DDE’s social media channels as well as on Mixcloud, Youtube, and Twitch TV.