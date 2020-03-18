Dundee Dance Event postponed until later this year due to coronavirus

Dundee Dance Event 2020 has been postponed until later this year due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The event, which would have seen almost 200 DJs perform at various locations across the city, was due to take place on Sunday May 3.

The other events set to take place on Saturday May 2, including the Diaper Disco and Northern Soul All-Dayer, have also been called off.

A rescheduled date is yet to be announced.

Organiser of the event, Mike McDonald said: “The health and well-being of attendees at our events is our number one priority.

“They’re about catching up with friends and enjoying great music in a safe environment.

“If that can’t be guaranteed then it’s a straightforward decision to postpone them to help keep everyone safe.

Fubu closing DDE and an amazing light show put together by Daniel J Page and stage build by Neil Ryder. Posted by Dundee Dance Event on Wednesday, 29 May 2019

“Once we have a clearer indication in the coming weeks of how social gatherings may still be affected by the coronavirus outbreak, we will then announce news dates for each of the events.

“Tickets which have already been bought for the May events will be valid for the rescheduled dates.”

Anyone unable to attend once the new date is announced will be refunded.