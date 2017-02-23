Urban Moves Dance Company in Dundee has been chosen to perform at Breakin’ Convention 2017.

The group, a development squad from Leisure and Culture Dundee’s dance programme, was successful in its audition for the dance theatre festival.

The dancers will perform alongside crews from across the globe at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, on May 6.

Alexandra Hare, dance manager at Leisure & Culture Dundee, said: “We have been told that our group of 14 dancers, aged between 16 and 21, has been selected.

“It is fantastic news, as this convention is one of the most prestigious in our dance genre and culture.”