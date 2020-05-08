Dundee dance charity takes families on an adventure during lockdown in a bid to keep them active

A Dundee dance charity has taken families from the moon to ancient Egypt during lockdown thanks to the power of social media.

Shaper/Caper, which is based at the Manhattan Works on Dundonald Street, usually work with local primary schools in the city running workshops for kids to get involved with and keep active.

But due to the lockdown, they have found themselves trying out online classes in an effort to keep families entertained during their time at home.

Thomas Small, artistic director for the charity, said: “We deliver workshops in schools in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross, with around 116 primary schools a year.

“That’s the normal work that we do, which obviously we can’t at the moment. But we were very aware of all the families and children we work with and them suddenly being in this brand new situation.

“So we wanted to do our bit to see if we could keep some kind of class going that would give people an opportunity to be creative and keep fit.”

The dance charity has been running weekly sessions on its Facebook page that incorporates dancing with educational themes.

Thomas said: “The imagination children have is incredible so we came up with the idea of combining different scenarios with the normal classes, since we can’t be in the same room.

“We’ve had everything so far from a week at spy school trying to defeat master villains to looking at the gods and pharaohs of Ancient Egypt.

“It’s all super interactive and we have done 31 of these sessions so far. A lot of the families joining in are the same each time so we set them some tasks at the end of the sessions to keep them creative.

The charity has also received more than £4,000 in an emergency grant to enable them to provide the online activities.

“We’ve just got a bit of funding for green screen technology as well so that’s the next stage of what we are planning to do to keep it interactive,” Thomas added.

“Throughout the year we work with around 30,000 people which is a lot, so we really wanted to find a way to keep them active and finds a positive connection with families.”