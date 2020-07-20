Dundee dairy firm expands to include deliveries of oat milk

A Dundee entrepreneur is launching an eco-friendly and dairy-free milk option this week – with dairy intolerance an issue close to home.

Connor Airlie may be only 23 but in the past six months he has launched two companies – Dundee Dairy Co and The Oaty Co – with a focus on recyclable and sustainable milk delivery.

The Oaty Co will this week start deliveries of oat milk which has been locally sourced and comes in a 100% recyclable glass bottle which the company claims is the first time a product of its type has come to Scotland.

With the aim of serving vegans and those with dairy intolerance, Connor said they already have customers lined up.

“When I set up the Dundee Dairy Co we had a lot of people who came to us asking if we delivered any dairy alternatives,” he said.

“It is also close to my heart as I have quite a few family members who are dairy intolerant.

“I thought I definitely wanted to do something to supply the demand but it took a while to find a local supplier who could make it for us.

“We are also incredibly passionate about being 100% recyclable on all of our products.

“I would watch David Attenborough’s programmes and saw the masses of plastic waste and landfills filled with it.

“I just kept seeing that image in my head and knew there must be something I could do to make a difference.”

The Oaty Co will be starting deliveries of its products from Wednesday with free delivery around Dundee and surrounding areas.

Connor, who was formerly employed as deck crew offshore, said that while it has been daunting starting the businesses he has had a massive amount of support and help from family. He added: “It was a big change for me from working offshore to starting my own businesses.

“I have received an incredible amount of help and support from my family members as well as my partner Michaela who co-owns the business. Without them all it wouldn’t have been possible.”

The Oaty Co’s list of products can be found on its Facebook page or by emailing theoatyco@outlook.com.