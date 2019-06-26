Dundee dad’s football archive gives comfort to daughter

A woman has shared her father’s fascinating archive of football memorabilia on what would have been his 80th birthday.

Stobswell-born David Spence, a former attacker for Junior side Lochee Harp, died in January this year from sepsis.

Today would have been David’s birthday and his daughter, Fiona Spence, said she had found it a comfort looking through the treasure trove of archives he left behind.

Items spanning over a hundred years were among the items that Fiona shared with the Evening Telegraph.

Match clippings, disciplinary records and a winner’s medal from the Telegraph Loftus and Charity Cup were among the items from her dad’s career.

The 6ft 2in talisman had been a big force in the Harp attack in the late 50s and 60s and came from a line of footballers.

David’s grandfather, Bob Petrie, scooped an FA Cup winner’s medal after Sheffield Wednesday beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1896.

Bob had lived on Ferguson Street where David also grew up.

An article exploring his grandfather’s playing career is among the items David had kept secured in the book.

Fiona said: “My dad loved football and he’s kept this scrapbook which is spanning decades of items.

“He played for Craigie Celtic and had played for Lochee Harp, I must admit there is a few disciplinary records in there as well.

“It’s great that my dad had kept all this stuff both of himself and his grandfather.

“It’s been a real comfort looking through the clippings.”

Fiona has kept the family tradition going by adding clippings of her former partner – Dundee United star Ralph Milne, who died in 2015.

She added: “Ralph was like a son-in-law to my dad. He’d cared for my dad so dearly in his later years but had been a great friend to him.

“When Ralph passed, I added clippings of the tributes that had been put in the local and national papers.

“We still miss my dad everyday. Myself, his grandson Ryan and Ralph’s brother Keith will be celebrating his birthday.”