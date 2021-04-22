Dundee dad’s bid to provide homes for male victims of domestic abuse

A Dundee dad is using his own experiences of domestic abuse to provide homes a for other male victims.

Gavin Innes, who launched Coldside Angels to help people access support systems, said his latest project was sparked by his own experiences.

The 47-year-old has secured just under £75,000 from property investors to get the project off the ground.

He now hopes to be able to provide the first of the properties to someone in need by this August.

While the project was inspired to help male victims, the properties will also be available for women.

Gavin hopes to have as many as 20 properties by 2024.

‘Zero confidence’

He said: “The reason I’m doing this is because I was unable to leave the house in 2011 for almost a year due to medical issues and this left me with zero confidence and a feeling of worthlessness.”

Gavin said these feelings continued until 2017 when he received help from Dundee-based charity Homestart.

He also attended support groups where he found other victims were not receiving the support they needed.

“From there I’ve been helping domestic abuse victims when I can as well as others, both male and female, who have requested help and support,” he added.

Gavin said he then worked with Dundee Voluntary Action and with the support and help of his mum set up a charity that would offer direct support to male victims.

This was put on hold as Gavin battled his own demons but he now feels ready to take on the challenge.

Investors

He recently met with advisors at Dundee’s Freedom Property Network, which led him to his current investors.

Gavin said: “This was scary but boosted my confidence somewhat to the point that I felt there may be a way to secure properties for the purpose of supporting victims of domestic abuse that were either financially trapped or unable to leave due to no immediate housing options.

“So far I’ve managed to secure up to £73,600 from two investors which is amazing as it shows their confidence in my strategies and this as let me successfully assess, qualify and purchase property number one.

“I’m discussing options with Dundee City Council on how we can effectively use these secure properties for the people who need them, whilst also looking at the alternatives of using these properties within my own charity.

“I’m also open to any further advice or ideas that could keep these properties afloat.”

Coldside Angels

Gavin’s other venture, Coldside Angels, helps to connect people with the services they need.

Since its launch he has helped people facing problems with private landlords and health and safety issues.

He has also been sourcing virtual reality headsets to help people in care homes and sheltered housing stay connected with relatives.