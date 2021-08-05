Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
News / Dundee

Dundee dad took on epic 54-mile trek with just 25% vision due to eye tumour

By Emma O'Neill
August 5, 2021, 7:32 am
Ian Davidson tumour Dundee
Ian Davidson will be taking on the 2021 Cateran Yomp. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“I’ve only got an eye tumour. I felt like a fraud”, said a former Dundee bus driver as he took on the Cateran Yomp with just 25% vision in one of his eyes.

Now fully recovered, 51-year-old Ian Davidson is preparing to take on the gruelling challenge again.

And this time, it will be a family affair as he’s roped in his two sons, his brother and his girlfriend, who are all going for gold in the 54-mile trek.

Dundee tumour dad
Ian has previously completed the Yomp three times. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Ian was working as a bus driver in Dundee when he was diagnosed with a tumour behind his right eye, at just 47-years-old.

“I was absolutely devastated”, he said.

Ian had been called in to the office first thing in the morning after acing a drivers’ assessment, feeling incredibly proud of his work.

“My boss called me in and was telling me: ‘Oh you’re a great driver, you’re a credit to the company’.

“That was about 10.30am. On the same day, the consultant phoned me up in the afternoon and said: ‘Mr Davidson, you shouldn’t be driving a bus as of now’.”

Not slowing down

Not wanting to be slowed down by the tumour, Ian recalled seeing adverts for the Yomp.

The aim of the Cateran Yomp is to trek 54 miles in 24 hours through the Scottish highlands to raise money for soldiers’ charity ABF.

There are three levels – gold at 54 miles, silver at 36 miles and bronze at 22 miles.

When he decided to go for his first Yomp in 2017, Ian recalled, “I couldn’t work, I was off for four months.”

Dundee dad
Ian has been fighting to get back to fitness for the Yomp. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“I didn’t know what I expected, but I twisted my knee going up Glenshee so only got to bronze.”

The experience was a brutal one for the Dundee dad, who said: “I was in tears but I thought to myself, this is for a good cause.

“I was seeing injured soldiers who had missing limbs and they were doing it and I thought ‘I’ve only got an eye tumour’. I felt like a fraud.”

Aiming for the gold

Not ready to give up the gold, Ian signed up just days later for the 2018 event, where he got his gold.

Around the same time, to keep fit, Ian started doing half marathons.

In the past four years, he has completed 15 half and one full marathons.

As his tumour grew, Ian knew he would soon be needing treatment, being left with just 25% of his eyesight in his left eye.

“It was coming up for the 2019 Yomp”, Ian said.

“I decided to push my treatment back a bit. It was meant to start before, but it would have meant being unable to do any physical exercise for the whole year after.

“So I did the 2019 Yomp and got my gold.

Dundee dad Ian
Ian hopes to add another gold to his collection. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“On the Monday directly after finishing, I started 28 daily sessions of radiation treatment.”

Struck down with Covid

While the treatment was a success, bringing back 90% of his eyesight, Ian was unable to exercise for almost a whole year.

By the time he began to plan his return to the challenges, illness struck again, after he caught Covid.

Ian, who now works as a chef in a care home, said: “We have to do daily temperature checks every morning, and I was up at 37.7c.

“I got sent to the Royal Victoria Hospital to take a test on the Thursday.

“Friday morning I got my test results back, saying I had tested positive for Covid.

“By 11am on the Saturday morning, I was blue lighted to Ninewells.”

Ian spent three days on oxygen and steroids, but pulled through the ordeal.

He said: “The training, whether walking or running, has also helped build me up again after Covid.

“My motto is, there is always going to be someone worse off, so may as well just get on with it.

“Some people might call me stubborn but that’s what’s kept me going, and I’ve raised almost £2,000 for veterans and their solders in the process!”

You can donate to Ian here.