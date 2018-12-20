Dundee dad-of-five ‘had 15 stab wounds’, hears Alyth murder trial

A man allegedly killed in a Perthshire house had suffered 15 stab wounds, a trial heard.

A pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination on John Donachy said they included a potentially fatal wound in his armpit which cut an artery.

There was also evidence he had been hit with a baseball bat or a chair, according to Dr David Saddler.

He was giving evidence in the trial of Murray Fotheringham, 36, and Lee Winters, 37, at the High Court in Edinburgh.

They are accused of murdering Mr Donachy, 26, at Winters’ Hazel Court home in Alyth on March 3.

Dr Saddler described finding stab wounds on the Dundee dad-of-five’s left upper arm, forearm, armpit and buttock.

He said he found three “cluster” wounds on the upper left arm which entered the chest cavity, but the most serious blow was a 42mm stab to the left armpit.

He told the court this injury could have caused death itself due to the volume of blood lost.

Mr Donachy had also suffered broken ribs and cuts on his face and head.

He said a “rod-shaped” object may have been used to cause bruises found on Mr Donachy’s body.

Mr Saddler said: “The most significant (injury) was the one to the left armpit which severed the auxiliary artery. This would have caused death within minutes if medical attention was not given immediately, and the cumulative effect of all the other stab wounds would have accelerated the death of this man.”

The court previously heard from forensic biologist Lee Cowie who said bloodstains on the living-room floor, close to where Mr Donachy’s body was discovered, had palm prints from both accused.

In addition, DNA from Winters and Mr Donachy was recovered from the bathroom sink, and Mr Donachy’s DNA was also detected beneath Winters’ fingernails.

The murder trial had also heard a recording said to be Winters phoning 999 to tell emergency staff about Mr Donachy’s death and sobbing throughout the conversation.

Winters and Fotheringham had been drinking in Alyth the night before Mr Donachy was discovered dead by police, the court heard.

Both accused deny murder.

The case continues.