A Dundee man’s family have said that he was “a fighter right to the end” after he succumbed to cancer.

Chris Douglas, from Kirkton, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on January 9 and lost his fight with the disease on March 15.

His son, 19-year-old Chris Jr, said his dad fought bravely until the end — even hanging on long enough to ensure that his family, including wife Brenda, 48, and daughter Louise, 25, could be at his side.

Chris Jr, who works as a cleaner, said: “It was such a short time from when he was diagnosed to him passing away — it was really hard for the whole family.

“We were a close family, we spent a lot of time together. We would go out to the pub together, watch the rugby together, have DVD nights.

“It really got us down when dad died, but he fought right until the end. He refused to let go until we were all there beside him.”

Chris was a driver for Moffat and Williamson. He had formerly worked as a continental coach driver, taking passengers to destinations including Austria, Italy and Spain.

Chris Jr said that his dad “loved that job”.

Now, Chris Jr is set to fundraise for Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund in the hope that other families can be spared the heartache that the Douglas’s are going through.

As part of the fundraising drive, Chris Jr will be having his legs waxed.

He said: “I have very hairy legs and I have never done anything like this before. I think that it is going to be very painful.

“All of the funds raised will go towards research into preventing pancreatic cancer.

“Maybe we can help make sure that another family isn’t devastated like us.”

To support Chris Jr, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Chris-Douglas5.