Dundee D-Day veteran who drove tank on Normandy beach dies at age of 95

A war hero who drove a tank during the D-Day Landings and was one of the last surviving Normandy veterans has died.

Stanley McColl, 95, died on Tuesday at Meigle Country House nursing home after battling pneumonia and a chest infection.

Prior to his time at the home, he also spent time in Ninewells Hospital and Victoria Hospital.

Mr McColl was a well-known face in Dundee, working as the groundskeeper at Kirkton High School for almost 30 years from 1961 to 1990.

He had three daughters, one granddaughter and two great-granddaughters.

Stanley was born on January 6 1925 in Dundee to Kathleen and Gavin Nicholl.

Like thousands of young men across the country, he was called up to serve his country in the Second World War.

At just 23-years-old, Mr McColl was plunged headfirst into certain death as part of Operation Overlord, where the British aided by American and Canadian forces attempted to turn the tide of the war against the German armies.

With the pounding artillery shells falling all around him, the young man was tasked with driving a tank along the sands of Sword Beach, one of five landing spots for the Allies, dead bodies all around him.

Like everyone there that day, the grim scene that met him was one he could not possibly have imagined as his boat landed on the northern French coast.

After managing to survive the onslaught, Mr McColl was left injured after his American M-3 tank was attacked by an infamous German Panzer tank outside the town of Caen in northern France.

The veteran visited the small town later in his life, and was joined by his daughters Eileen and Gillian.

Eileen said: “He was like a hero there. Everyone we saw treated him really well.

After returning from the war, Mr McColl married his wife Gertrude and the couple would have three children – Eileen, Lesley and Gillian.

Mr McColl would become known to generations of local children when he took up his post in Kirkton, and would also live in the groundskeeper’s cottage on Harestane Road throughout his career and after his retirement.

Malcolm McBain, Stanley’s son-in-law and neighbour, said: “He was definitely a very well-liked person.

“We’ve had people walking past and talking through the window to us about him.

“He was a very popular man. He was happy, and a bit of a rogue.

“He always supported young kids with an interest in sport, he was very fond of sport.

“Stan would always help kids who got in a bit of trouble, sort of take them under his wing.

“He has lots of friends, lots and lots of friends. Generations and generations of kids at the school knew him.”

Mr McColl was also a Dundee Utd fanatic, and attended his last ever game earlier this year.

He was also an avid gardener, and divided his time between there and sailing boats at the Swannie Ponds, as well as looking after the tennis courts at Magdelene Green.

Eileen added: “He was such a character, and known to lots of people, he spoke to everyone and he really was almost cheery.

“He really did talk to everyone, even the people that I would call ne’er-do-wells. I would say ‘Dad, why are you talking to them?'”

Mr McColl’s family have already received support from many people in the local community, some who would have known him their whole lives.

Malcolm said: “Almost every day in passing, there would be someone calling out to Stan, asking how he was.

“A lot of people knew him. We’ve had a huge response from people.”