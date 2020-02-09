Dundee cyclists share their experiences of biking with primary school pupils

Dundee cyclists talked about their biking experiences at Craigowl Primary School.

Jim Foulis and Abigail Corso, from Dundee Wheelers, told the class about long distance cycling and cyclocross racing.

Jim talked about his journey from Dundee all the way to Spain with three friends to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.

Sadly, Jim’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer so they decided to rase money for the charity that helped her.

Jim and his friends went through Scotland, Ireland, France and Spain.

He said that when they were in Belfast they got really lost.

They regularly did 60 miles a day but one day they did 118 miles.

What they took with them was a first aid kit, spare tubes, energy bars, an inflatable mattress, sleeping bags and a tool to fix broken bikes.

Jim and his friends finally got to Spain after four long weeks and 2,200 miles of cycling. They raised £4,000 for charity.

Abigail likes to do cyclocross racing so that’s what she talked about.

She has been racing for two years.

In cyclocross you have to cycle around a course and through lots of different terrains.

Abigail sometimes has to cycle through sand pits, which she said was hard.

They also have hurdles that you can either bunny hop over or carry your bike and run.

She explained that people do fall over a lot but they don’t usually get injured too badly.

They have to wear tight suits and boots that clip into their pedals.

She has a cyclocross bike with special wheels with 33mm tyres that give a better grip.

Review: ‘Freaky and funny at the same time’

The book we chose is Stitch Head, written by Guy Bass and illustrated by Pete Williamson.

It’s about a professor who found a way to create monsters and made a monster called Stitch Head.

He played with the monsters and decided to create more scary monsters.

He forgets about Stitch Head but in the end it’s up to Stitch Head to save the day.

It was good because it was interesting, especially reading about the mob storming the castle.

It was funny and freaky at the same time and made us laugh.

The words that were used were funny. We were sometimes a bit freaked out with some of the pictures.

Everyone in the class really liked it, some even said it was amazing.

There was nothing about it we didn’t like.

It was very entertaining and we would recommend it to others.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Our hero

This week we are shining the spotlight on teacher Jan Knox.

Our hero is the teacher we had in P4 and P5, Mrs Jan Knox.

She taught us literacy, maths, spelling and how to make a paper boat.

Mrs Knox is always happy and understands us – she knows everyone’s personality.

She’s really funny and we were always able to talk to her if we were upset or worried.

She thinks she’s a moany crab but she isn’t. She is very nice and kind and helps everyone.

Mrs Knox made us feel happy when she helped us and gave us great advice.

She never gives up on anyone and it made us all feel special.

We would like to say thank you to her for being a great teacher.

We had lots of fun in her class and would like to have her again. She is the best teacher – sorry to our other teachers.

If I could meet a professional athlete, it would be…

… American footballer Tom Brady because he’s strong.

– David Burry.

… ice hockey player Brent Burns. He is amazing and I want to be like him.

– Eva Coulson.

… a gymnast because I go to gymnastics.

– Aimee Simpson.

… Simone Biles because she is the best gymnast ever and the best person I can look up to.

– Jaimie Harley.

… Andy Robertson because he is a great Scottish football player.

– Louis Ross.

… Marc-Andre Fleury. He inspired me to play ice hockey and I love him so much.

– Daniel Brookes.

… a golfer because me and my grandad play golf.

– Chloe Renton.

… Cristiano Ronaldo so that he can teach me more skills.

– Liell Clark.

… Virgil van Dijk because he is the best footballer.

– Evan Gibson.

… a dancer because I would love them to teach me some different moves.

– Reese Gordon.

… a chess player because I really like chess.

– Amelia Piorkowska.