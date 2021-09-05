Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021
News / Dundee

Dundee cyclists saddle up for 17th annual Cyclathon for STV Children’s Appeal

By Emma O'Neill
September 5, 2021, 8:47 am
Dundee Cyclathon
The 17th Dundee Cycalathon kicks off outside V&A. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Dundonians are gearing up for a wheely good time this weekend as the annual cyclathon kicked off outside the V&A.

Dundee’s own Martel Maxwell will be getting back in the saddle with her three sons for this year’s event, which will raise money for the STV Children’s Appeal.

Martel, known for her work on Homes Under the Hammer, will be taking part in the event this year.

Cyclathon Dundee
Martel Maxwell is supporting the 17th annual Cyclathon. Paul Reid/ DCT Media

She said: “Whether you are five or 75 or older, you can help, have fun and get fit at the same time, when you pedal to support the one in four children living in poverty in Scotland.

“They are struggling to cope with life and desperately need a helping hand right now.

“Many parents are having to make heart braking decisions on whether to feed the family or heat their house.

“So, hop on your bike, have fun and enjoy cycling around Dundee to raise money for our kiddies affected by poverty.

“Let us all show them that we care.”

Dundee Cyclathon
Cyclists begin their two week virtual challenge from Dundee’s V&A. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Fundraising for Children’s Appeal

Organised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse, the event will be running as a virtual one this year.

People have entered as individuals, groups, clubs, schools, and colleges and universities.

All funds raised will go towards the STV Children’s Appeal.

One in four children in Scotland currently live in poverty – a figure which is drastically growing due to the Covid pandemic.

The appeal supports these children through a number of programmes, which include supporting food insecurity and mental health programmes.

Cyclists will set their own targets of how far and where they would like to cycle – including indoors on exercise bikes – between September 5 to 19.

Dundee Cyclathon
Nick White will be taking part on his recumbent bike. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Ian Balgowan, Cyclathon organiser, said: “You can cycle where and how far you want, either in one go or spread across different days over the two week period.

“Cycle outdoors on your bike or indoors on your exercise bike. Just do your own thing! It’s up to you!

“It can be even more fun if you cycle with friends or family and have a good blether as you travel.”

He added: “Child poverty has worsened with the effects of the pandemic. So we want this year’s Cyclathon to be the best year yet.

“Dundee folk are legendary for always helping each other out in a crisis and so, come on Dundee – we can do it!”