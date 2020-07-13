Dundee Cyclathon officially launched to raise cash for local kids

The Dundee Cyclathon Challenge 2020 has been officially launched in Broughty Ferry to raise cash for children’s causes across the city.

Due to lockdown, this year’s event – which runs from 3-9 August – will operate differently to the cyclathons over the past 15 years, with participants allowed to cycle where they want and how far they want.

The STV-sponsored event is organised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse, and members joined STV presenter Haley Bouma and Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland to celebrate the launch at Broughty Ferry Castle.

Hayley Bouma said: “The Dundee Cyclathon Challenge is a great way for everyone of all ages and level of fitness to set themselves a goal and have some fun achieving it, while making a huge difference to some of the country’s poorest children.”

Lawrence Shankland added: “We want everyone in Dundee with a bike to get involved in this brilliant event and have fun at the same time.

“The more money we raise, the more Dundee children can receive the help that they so desperately need. Let us all get on our bikes and show what we can do for our kids in Dundee.”

Pat O’Connor, President of the Rotary Club of Claverhouse, said: “Dundee folk always help each other out in times of crisis and the recent pandemic has caused more hardship than ever before.

Those taking part, whether it is on their own or with a friend or their family, will be known as “Dundee Heroes” and can register by visiting the Dundee Cyclathon website.

Each entrant will be awarded a hero’s medal and certificate and will have the opportunity to enter into a lucky draw to win a prize.