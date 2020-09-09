Dundee Cultural Recovery Fund praised for its work to help with Covid comeback

The £1 million Dundee Cultural Recovery Fund has been described at Holyrood as a “fantastic example” of a partnership to help the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative is led by the city’s V&A museum and is supported by the Northwood Charitable Trust, the Thomson family’s private charitable organisation.

The fund was praised by Natural Environment minister Mairi Gougeon when it was drawn to her attention by Shona Robison, the Dundee City East MSP.

I think it is a fantastic example of how different institutions and charities can come together to try to find innovative solutions to recovery and I really hope that people and businesses in Dundee get behind the campaign.” Mairi Gougeon, Scottish Government minister

Ms Robison paid tribute to the campaign, which aims to raise £1 million.

Ms Robison noted the Northwood Charitable Trust had donated £500,000. The SNP MSP then asked what further support the Scottish Government could offer the city.

Ms Gougeon said she would like to pay tribute to the “willingness of the V&A, the Northwood Charitable Trust and the all the organisations that have been involved in establishing this excellent initiative in Dundee”.

The minister said the Scottish Government’s £59m package announced last month would help cultural organisations to “stave off insolvency, protect jobs and create the best possible conditions for recovery”.